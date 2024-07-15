A renowned surgeon will speak at a public meeting in Killarney this week about what he’s witnessed in hospitals in Gaza.

Professor Nick Maynard is a surgeon at Oxford University Hospital and has been travelling to Gaza for over a decade.

Since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7th and the resulting Israeli invasion of Gaza, he’s been to hospitals in the region on two occasions, the last time in May.

Professor Maynard says conditions in hospitals are horrific.

Professor Nick Maynard will speak at an event organised by Kerry Healthcare Workers for Palestine.

The event will take place this Thursday, July 18th, in The Brehon Hotel, Killarney at 7.30pm.