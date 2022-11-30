Killarney councillors to write to HSE seeking valuation of St Finan's land

Killarney councillors will write to the HSE to seek a valuation of the lands of St Finan’s Hospital.

A motion was raised at the recent Killarney Municipal District meeting by Labour councillor, Marie Moloney.

The former mental health facility sits on 30 acres in Killarney and Cllr Moloney says at this moment, Kerry County Council has no idea of the valuation of the lands.

She proposed writing to the HSE to see what price they would be willing to sell the lands to the local authority.

The motion was seconded by Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae.