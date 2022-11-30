Advertisement
News

Killarney councillors to write to HSE seeking valuation of St Finan's land

Nov 30, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Killarney councillors to write to HSE seeking valuation of St Finan's land Killarney councillors to write to HSE seeking valuation of St Finan's land
Share this article

Killarney councillors will write to the HSE to seek a valuation of the lands of St Finan’s Hospital.

A motion was raised at the recent Killarney Municipal District meeting by Labour councillor, Marie Moloney.

The former mental health facility sits on 30 acres in Killarney and Cllr Moloney says at this moment, Kerry County Council has no idea of the valuation of the lands.

Advertisement

She proposed writing to the HSE to see what price they would be willing to sell the lands to the local authority.

The motion was seconded by Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus