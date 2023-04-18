Killarney councillor Donal Grady to resign next month

Independent councillor for the Killarney Municipal District Donal Grady is to resign next month.

At this month’s meeting of Kerry County Council, it was announced that Cllr Grady will resign as of May 31st.

His replacement will be chosen before the full council meeting on June 19th.

Advertisement

Cllr Grady addressed the other elected members at the end of yesterday’s meeting.

He said he had worked with the council since 1979 in the fire service, and that the council treated him exceptionally was the difference between living and existing.

He added it was a tough job but he was always well seen-after.

Advertisement

Cllr Grady was first elected to Killarney Town Council in 1999, and served as Mayor of the town in 2010 and 2011.

He told the meeting council staff were always second to none in his time as an elected member.

He thanked the people who elected him, his colleagues, and council management who always treated him well.

Advertisement

Cllr Grady’s replacement will be chosen before the council’s full meeting on June 19th, when they will be formally co-opted on to Kerry County Council.