Killarney councillor calls for public composting facilities

Nov 22, 2024 08:16 By radiokerrynews
Killarney councillor calls for public composting facilities
A Killarney Municipal District councillor has called for aerosol recycling and composting facilities at the Civic Amenity Site at Coolcaslagh.

Kerry County Council management told Councillor John O’Donoghue facilities to accept food waste are being considered for the facility.

However, it says the current layout of the site at the Coolcaslaghis is not suitable for a composting facility, also known as a green waste repository, because it would hinder the running of the site and the safe movement of customers.

Green waste is biodegradable garden waste like hedge trimmings, lawn clippings, small branches, and leaves.

Management told Kerry Independent Alliance councillor O'Donoghue capital funding may become available to expand the site under the National Waste Management Plan for a Circular Economy 2024–2030.

National Waste Management Plan for a Circular Economy 2024–2030 outlines how Ireland will shift from the current throwaway system towards a circular model, by which items are reused or recycled as much as possible to minimise waste.

Aerosol recycling facilities are already in place at Coolcaslagh.

