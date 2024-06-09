John O'Donoghue retains his seat and takes 3rd seat in Killarney LEA

Kerry Independent Alliance John O’Donoghue has retained his seat and been elected to the Killarney LEA on the second count.
In count 2 we saw the distribution of Maura Healy-Rae’s surplus of 1,600 votes, as it’s the largest surplus.
John O’Donoghue was co-opted onto Michael Gleeson’s seat on the council following his retirement in 2021.
John O’Donoghue received 1,574 first-preference votes and secured an additional 238 votes from Cllr Maura Healy-Rae’s surplus which brought him up to 1,812 votes.
The quota was 1,785.
Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae and Independent councillor Martin Grady were both elected to the Killarney Local Electoral Area in the first count.
Martin Grady’s surplus of 268 votes will be distributed now in count 3.
John O’Donoghue has secured the third seat after the second count in the Killarney LEA
Count 2 results:
Abdul Kadir, Kamaruzzaman (Non-Party) - (+14) 198
Cronin, Brendan (Non-Party) - (+276) 1,699
Griffin, Diarmaid (Green Party) - (+30) 359
Healy, Dermot (Fine Gael) - (+97) 750
Kelleher, Niall (Fianna Fáil) - (+333) 1,640
Kenneally, Caroline (Sinn Féin) - (+60) 308
Krasnenkova, Natalia (Non-Party) - (+10) 156
Leen, William (Non-Party) - (+8) 28
Mahmud, Iqbal (Non-Party) - (+12) 316
McGuckin, Diarmuid (Non-Party) - (+5) 17
Moloney, Marie (Labour) - (+208) 1,252
O’Callaghan, Niall Botty (Non-Party) - (+228) 1,384
O’Connor, Alan (The Irish People) - (+11) 112
O’Donoghue, John (Kerry Independent Alliance) - (+238) 1,812
Switzer, Damien (Sinn Féin) - (+70) 409