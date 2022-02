A Killarney company is to create 200 jobs.

Tricel provides high performance solutions for the water storage, environmental, construction, and materials industries.

The Taoiseach, Micheál Martin today officially launched the company’s sustainability and expansion programme at its base in the Ballyspillane Industrial Estate, Killarney.

The company currently has 35 vacancies, but hopes to hire 200 people this year.