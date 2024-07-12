Advertisement
Killarney Community Hospital receives positive report from the health watchdog

Jul 12, 2024 17:47 By radiokerrynews
Killarney Community Hospital receives positive report from the health watchdog
Killarney Community Hospital was deemed compliant in twelve, substantially compliant in six, and not compliant in one area following a recent inspection.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at the hospital over two days at the end of March (Tuesday, 26th March and Wednesday, 27th March 2024).

Residents told the inspector the care they receive is ''really good'' and said staff are ''caring and kind''.

The HIQA report stated two of the buildings at Killarney Community Hospital are from the ''old workhouse''.

It found the healthcare unit not compliant with regulation 17, which sets the standard for the building and accommodation.

The HSE told the inspector the residents will be moving to a newly built Community Nursing Unit during the final three months of this year, so issues with access to an outdoor garden and with shared bedrooms will be resolved at that stage.

The inspector heard that the new unit at the old St Finian's site is almost complete.

Residents said they were looking forward to having private, fully en-suite bedrooms in the new facility.

 

