Killarney Chamber hosting public meeting in bid to make town more sustainable

Feb 14, 2025 17:25 By radiokerrynews
Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce is on a mission to make the town more sustainable.

The chamber is hosting a public meeting aimed at highlighting a practical path to a sustainable future for businesses.

The meeting will also outline the ways businesses can reduce commercial energy costs and waste.

It’ll take place in the Killarney Plaza Hotel next Thursday, February 27th at 6pm and is open to everyone.

Mike Stack is chief executive of Killarney company Tricel and chair of the Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce sustainability group and he'll address the meeting.

He says the meeting will outline steps to take which will result in cost-saving opportunities for businesses:

The meeting will also hear from Head of Sustainability with Golf Ireland Ann Courtney, Martin Bealin who is Global Village Consultants, Cormac McCarthy who is Acting Programme Manager in Business Supports with the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland, CEO of the Kilkenny Group Evelyn Moynihan and Aidan McDonnell who is CEO of Acutrace.

