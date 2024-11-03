Killarney Chamber Alliance praise council outdoor staff and volunteers for tidy towns success

Killarney Chamber Alliance has praised the towns volunteers, campaigners and council staff after it took top honours.

Killarney was named outright county winners in Kerry Tidy Towns.

It also topped category-F for towns with up to 15,000 inhabitants, and took a gold medal.

Chamber co-president Johnny McGuire praised the reintroduction of the Killarney Looking Good Competition for bringing renewed enthusiasm to the campaign.

He says Killarney Municipal District Council’s outdoor staff were key to the success.