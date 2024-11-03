Advertisement
News

Killarney Chamber Alliance praise council outdoor staff and volunteers for tidy towns success

Nov 3, 2024 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Killarney Chamber Alliance praise council outdoor staff and volunteers for tidy towns success
Share this article

Killarney Chamber Alliance has praised the towns volunteers, campaigners and council staff after it took top honours.

Killarney was named outright county winners in Kerry Tidy Towns.

It also topped category-F for towns with up to 15,000 inhabitants, and took a gold medal.

Advertisement

Chamber co-president Johnny McGuire praised the reintroduction of the Killarney Looking Good Competition for bringing renewed enthusiasm to the campaign.

He says Killarney Municipal District Council’s outdoor staff were key to the success.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Conor Pass to closed to traffic for maintenance works
Advertisement
A 43-year-old woman denied bail on crystal meth charges
Man in his 20s due to appear in court today in relation to North Kerry murder
Advertisement

Recommended

Killarney sides exit President’s National Cup
Conor Pass to closed to traffic for maintenance works
City of Troy 8th in Breeders´ Cup Classic
A 43-year-old woman denied bail on crystal meth charges
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus