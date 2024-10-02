Killarney Looking Good Competition winners revealed

The award winners in this year’s Killarney Looking Good Competition have been announced.
The awards will be presented at the Great Southern Hotel on Monday, October 14th where the special guest will be All-Ireland winning star and 2023 Footballer of the Year Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh.
There are 26 individual awards as well as six highly commended awards, and the winner of the overall prize will be revealed on the night.
The competition was revived last year with a new committee, new categories and new sponsors.
The Killarney Looking Good Competition Winners 2024 are listed below:
Best Large Commercial Premises: Arbutus Hotel, College Street
Best Small Commercial Premises: Mr McGuire’s Olde Sweet Shop, College Square
Best Newly Painted Premises: The Dungeon, College Street
Best Public House: Charlie Foley’s Bar, New Street
Best Hotel: Cahernane House Hotel, Muckross Road
Best Restaurant: Foley’s Townhouse and Restaurant, High Street
Best Café: Deenagh Lodge, Knockreer
Best Retail: Kilkenny Design/Christy’s Gift Store, Main Street
Green Hospitality Award: Killarney Coffee Cup Project
Corporate Social Responsibility Award: Sisk
Restoration Award: Tigh Mary Donal’s, Muckross Road
Best Signage: Killarney Golf and Fishing Club
Best Guesthouse: Killarney Lodge Guesthouse, Countess Road
Best Private Residence: Fr Simon Twomey, Dromhale
Best Large Estate: Castle Falls
Best Small Estate: Monastery Gardens
Best Roadside Garden: 47 St Brendan’s Place
Best Floral Display: Hussey’s Bar, High Street
Best Primary School: The Monastery, New Road
Best Secondary School: Killarney Community College, New Road
Most improved Premises: Quill’s Irish Jewellery, Main Street/New Street
Biodiversity Award: Niall Keogh, Mill Road
Best Public Building: Killarney Railway Station
Best Friendly Planting: BeBé Crèche and Montessori
Fr Michael Murphy Memorial Pride of Place Award: Pinewood Estate
Yvonne Quill Memorial Volunteer of the Year Award: Paud O’Donoghue, Ross Road
Highly Commended Awards: 3 Torc Terrace, 7 Ard na Be, Aghadoe, 21 Park Drive, 20 Dromhall Park, Silver Birch, Ballycasheen and Alverna, Park Road.