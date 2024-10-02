Killarney Looking Good Competition winners revealed

The award winners in this year’s Killarney Looking Good Competition have been announced.

The awards will be presented at the Great Southern Hotel on Monday, October 14th where the special guest will be All-Ireland winning star and 2023 Footballer of the Year Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh.

There are 26 individual awards as well as six highly commended awards, and the winner of the overall prize will be revealed on the night.

Advertisement

The competition was revived last year with a new committee, new categories and new sponsors.

The Killarney Looking Good Competition Winners 2024 are listed below:

Best Large Commercial Premises: Arbutus Hotel, College Street

Advertisement

Best Small Commercial Premises: Mr McGuire’s Olde Sweet Shop, College Square

Best Newly Painted Premises: The Dungeon, College Street

Best Public House: Charlie Foley’s Bar, New Street

Advertisement

Best Hotel: Cahernane House Hotel, Muckross Road

Best Restaurant: Foley’s Townhouse and Restaurant, High Street

Best Café: Deenagh Lodge, Knockreer

Advertisement

Best Retail: Kilkenny Design/Christy’s Gift Store, Main Street

Green Hospitality Award: Killarney Coffee Cup Project

Corporate Social Responsibility Award: Sisk

Advertisement

Restoration Award: Tigh Mary Donal’s, Muckross Road

Best Signage: Killarney Golf and Fishing Club

Best Guesthouse: Killarney Lodge Guesthouse, Countess Road

Best Private Residence: Fr Simon Twomey, Dromhale

Best Large Estate: Castle Falls

Best Small Estate: Monastery Gardens

Best Roadside Garden: 47 St Brendan’s Place

Best Floral Display: Hussey’s Bar, High Street

Best Primary School: The Monastery, New Road

Best Secondary School: Killarney Community College, New Road

Most improved Premises: Quill’s Irish Jewellery, Main Street/New Street

Biodiversity Award: Niall Keogh, Mill Road

Best Public Building: Killarney Railway Station

Best Friendly Planting: BeBé Crèche and Montessori

Fr Michael Murphy Memorial Pride of Place Award: Pinewood Estate

Yvonne Quill Memorial Volunteer of the Year Award: Paud O’Donoghue, Ross Road

Highly Commended Awards: 3 Torc Terrace, 7 Ard na Be, Aghadoe, 21 Park Drive, 20 Dromhall Park, Silver Birch, Ballycasheen and Alverna, Park Road.