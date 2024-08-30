Killarney Cathaoirleach says funding needed to progress vital transport projects

A Green Party general election candidate has asked a Killarney councillor if she’s ever taken the bus.

Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District Maura Healy-Rae has suggested that Minister Eamon Ryan has slowed down the advancement of the N22 Farranfore to Killarney bypass.

It emerged yesterday that councillors had received an email from the Minister stating the bypass won’t be considered for funding before 2030.

Green Party general election candidate Cleo Murphy says there’s been massive investment in public transport locally and a change of mindset is needed to reduce our dependence on private cars.

Cllr Maura Healy-Rae says there are many transport projects waiting to begin, but they can’t start until the funding is made available for them: