Kerry's St Patrick’s Day Parades 2022

Dingle
Fife and Drum Band’s traditional dawn march starts from Ashmount at 6am and town parade will begin from the same place @12.30pm.
Milltown
Starting @10am at Milltown Mart.
Gneeveguilla
Starting @10.30.
Ballyferriter
Starting @11am from the car park of the new Comharchumann building.
Castlemaine
Starting @11.15am at Flynn’s Yard.
Ballinskelligs
Leaving Cables 11 30. Football field 11 45 and Ballinskelligs school 12 o clock. Parade will pass through Dungegean village straight after mass.
Ballyduff
Starting @12pm.
Sneem
Starting @12pm.
Tralee
Starting @12pm at John Joe Sheehy Road, travelling down Boherbuee, Castle Street and onto the Mall ending at the entrance to the Square. There is Sensory Street Space at Dom O’Donnells.
Glenbeigh/Glencar
Starting @12.15pm at Glenbeigh/Glencar GAA club.
Duagh
Starting @12.30pm .
Listowel
Starting @12.30 at town square.
Lixnaw
Starting @12.30 at the community centre.
Dingle
Starting @12.45pm from Ashmount Terrace through Goat Street, Main Street, The Mall, Bridge Street, and Strand Street before turning at the Quay and returning to the Old Hospital via Green Street and Goat Street.
Killorglin
Starting @1pm at the Fishery and end at Library Place.
Castleisland
Starting @1.30pm, live music on stage in Main Street @12.30pm.
Causeway
Starting @1.30pm at Keane’s Pub.
Killarney
Starting from Mission Road @2pm. Will go up East Avenue Road, down College Street and Plunket Street. Turn down to Main Street, onto New Street and turn onto Beech Road and finish at the car park.
Abbeydorney
Starting @2.30pm at the Complex.
Ballyheigue
Starting @3pm.
Ballybunion
St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place this year, it will start from St. John’s Church, departing the carpark at 3.00pm sharp, the parade will head down Church Road and turn right at the Garda station down Main Street, and down towards the Sandhill Road and on to the Kit Ahern Road where it will then disperse.
Castlegregory
Starting @3pm from the National School on Strand Street.
Cahersiveen
Starting @3.30pm starting at Aldi.
Kilfynn
Starting @4pm at the school.
Waterville
Starting @4pm
*************
Other parades close to the Kerry border:
Abbeyfeale
Starting @4pm at the Mount Mahon Industrial estate.
Knocknagree
Starting @11.
Millstreet
Starting @4.45pm.