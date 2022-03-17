Kerry's St Patrick’s Day Parades 2022

Dingle

Fife and Drum Band’s traditional dawn march starts from Ashmount at 6am and town parade will begin from the same place @12.30pm.

Milltown

Starting @10am at Milltown Mart.

Gneeveguilla

Starting @10.30.

Ballyferriter

Starting @11am from the car park of the new Comharchumann building.

Castlemaine

Starting @11.15am at Flynn’s Yard.

Ballinskelligs

Leaving Cables 11 30. Football field 11 45 and Ballinskelligs school 12 o clock. Parade will pass through Dungegean village straight after mass.

Ballyduff

Starting @12pm.

Sneem

Starting @12pm.

Tralee

Starting @12pm at John Joe Sheehy Road, travelling down Boherbuee, Castle Street and onto the Mall ending at the entrance to the Square. There is Sensory Street Space at Dom O’Donnells.

Glenbeigh/Glencar

Starting @12.15pm at Glenbeigh/Glencar GAA club.

Duagh

Starting @12.30pm .

Listowel

Starting @12.30 at town square.

Lixnaw

Starting @12.30 at the community centre.

Dingle

Starting @12.45pm from Ashmount Terrace through Goat Street, Main Street, The Mall, Bridge Street, and Strand Street before turning at the Quay and returning to the Old Hospital via Green Street and Goat Street.

Killorglin

Starting @1pm at the Fishery and end at Library Place.

Castleisland

Starting @1.30pm, live music on stage in Main Street @12.30pm.

Causeway

Starting @1.30pm at Keane’s Pub.

Killarney

Starting from Mission Road @2pm. Will go up East Avenue Road, down College Street and Plunket Street. Turn down to Main Street, onto New Street and turn onto Beech Road and finish at the car park.

Abbeydorney

Starting @2.30pm at the Complex.

Ballyheigue

Starting @3pm.

Ballybunion

St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place this year, it will start from St. John’s Church, departing the carpark at 3.00pm sharp, the parade will head down Church Road and turn right at the Garda station down Main Street, and down towards the Sandhill Road and on to the Kit Ahern Road where it will then disperse.

Castlegregory

Starting @3pm from the National School on Strand Street.

Cahersiveen

Starting @3.30pm starting at Aldi.

Kilfynn

Starting @4pm at the school.

Waterville

Starting @4pm

*************

Other parades close to the Kerry border:

Abbeyfeale

Starting @4pm at the Mount Mahon Industrial estate.

Knocknagree

Starting @11.

Millstreet

Starting @4.45pm.