Kerry's Salaso's honoured at Irish Health Technology Innovation Awards

Dec 3, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry-based company has won the SME Most Innovative Product Award at the Irish Health Technology Innovation Awards.

Salaso is a global leader in precision digital exercise, and won the accolade for its myHealthyBody product.

It's headquartered in the Tom Crean Centre, Tralee, with sales and support offices in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Salaso's myHealthyBody is a precision exercise tool for the prevention and management of musculoskeletal injuries in the workplace.

It was developed with Northwell Health, the largest health care provider in New York State, to reduce the costs associated with managing such injuries.

