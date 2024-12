Kerry’s newest TD says he wants to hit the ground running as he begins his new role in the dáil.

Deputy Michael Cahill who was a first-time general election candidate, won the final seat in the constituency in count 13.

The Fianna Fáil TD was among the 174 deputies who sat in the 34th dáil at Leinster House yesterday.

Michael Cahill says it was a happy and proud day for him and he is relishing the opportunity.