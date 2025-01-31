Kerry’s newest councillor elected as Cathaoirleach of Kenmare MD

Kerry’s newest county councillor has been elected as Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District.

Fianna Fáil councillor Tommy Cahill is the new Cathaoirleach of the MD, taking over the role from his father Michael Cahill, who was elected to Dáil Éireann in November.

Cllr Cahill was co-opted onto his father’s seat on Kerry County Council in December.

He says it’s a great honour to be elected as the Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare MD, and he cited tourism and getting greenway ready among his priorities.

Cllr Tommy Cahill was proposed as chair by Independent Cllr Dan McCarthy and this was seconded by Independent Cllr Podge Foley.