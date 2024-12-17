Primary school teacher Tommy Cahill has been co-opted onto Kerry County Council to represent the Kenmare Local Electoral Area.

He takes the seat vacated by his father Michael, who will begin his work as Kerry's newest TD in Leinster House tomorrow.

Tommy Cahill is the third generation of the Cahill family from Rossbeigh to serve in Kerry County Council, with his grandfather, his namesake Tommy first elected in 1960.

Mr Cahill was proposed by his Fianna Fáil colleague, the Mayor of Tralee, Cllr Mikey Sheehy and seconded by the Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Fianna Fáil's Breandán Fitzgerald.

Cllr Cahill stood unopposed in Fianna Fáil's selection convention last Friday, making his co-option at Áras an Chontae today a formality.

Addressing the council chamber, the new councillor said he was deeply honoured and that it is a source of immense pride to be co-opted onto the council.

He said he is sincerely thankful to the electorate of Kerry for voting his father into the Dáil, and that he looks forward to working with other councillors, council officials and the public for the betterment of the county.

He claimed his father always speaks of the importance of treating people with respect, and that he intends to continue that ethos.

Cllr Cahill said he is well aware of the issues facing the community including housing and planning, special education, childcare and healthcare, the Ring of Kerry road and SME difficulties particularly VAT and commercial rates.

He invited to the public to contact him with any issues or solutions.

He takes the title of the youngest councillor from independent Cllr Jackie Healy Rae, and will also take a seat on the Association of Irish Local Government (AILG) and the chairmanship of the council's housing strategic policy committee (SPC).