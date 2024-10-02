Kerry's Local Property Tax rate to remain unchanged from last year

Councillors have approved a 10% increase in the base rate of Local Property Tax for the next three years.

These means the rate of the LPT will remain unchanged from this year’s rate.

Under legislation, councillors have the power annually to vary the base LPT rate for the following year by +/-15% or leave the rate unchanged.

Council CEO Martin O’Donoghue had asked councillors to consider a 15% increase for 2025 to 2029; this would have represented a 5% increase on this year’s rate.

A proposal to increase the base rate by 10% for the next three years was passed by 19 votes to 13; this proposal also saw an additional €11,000 going towards a councillor’s allocation to show the public where the LPT money is being spent locally.

CEO Martin O’Donoghue gave a commitment for this increase to the councillor's allocation.

He told the meeting increasing the LPT by 10% for the next three years would result in additional income for the council of €1.3 million, which would be maintaining this year’s levels.