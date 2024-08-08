Advertisement
News

Kerry County Council invites submissions from public on adjustment of Local Property Tax for 2024

Aug 8, 2024 08:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council invites submissions from public on adjustment of Local Property Tax for 2024
Share this article

Kerry County Council is inviting the public to submit proposals on adjusting the basic rate of Local Property Tax.

The Finance Act 2012 makes provision for elected members of a local authority to pass a formal resolution to vary the basic rate of the Local Property Tax.

The act allows members to set a local adjustment factor within the range of + /- 15 percent of the basic rate or else they may decide not to adjust it.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council will meet in October to consider the setting of a local adjustment factor.

Submissions must be submitted by 5pm, September 6th 2024 to [email protected] or in writing to the Finance Department at Kerry County Council.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

20% fewer Gardaí assigned to Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit compared to 2 years ago
Advertisement
No winner of last night's Lotto jackpot worth over €5.5 million
Residential vacancy rate in Kerry almost double national average
Advertisement

Recommended

Castleisland Bingo Every Tuesday Evening
No winner of last night's Lotto jackpot worth over €5.5 million
20% fewer Gardaí assigned to Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit compared to 2 years ago
Harrington Looking Forward To Next Chapter
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus