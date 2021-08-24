Kerry's Jordan Lee carrying flag for Irish Paralympian team

Kerry high jumper Jordan Lee will carry the flag for the Irish Paralympian team this afternoon.

The Killarney Valley AC athlete and para powerlifter Britney Arendse were selected as the flag bearers for the Irish team for the opening ceremony of the 2020 Paralympics.

Jordan Lee will make his debut in the games when he competes on Sunday in the high jump.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney Labour councillor Marie Moloney is extending her best wishes to both Jordan and his coach Tomas Griffin.

She adds that, no matter the outcome, Jordan is already a proven champion.