Kerry's first ever community-owned pub could soon become reality

Feb 17, 2025 13:54 By radiokerrynews
Kerry's first ever community-owned pub could soon become reality
It's hoped Kerry's first ever community-owned pub and shop could soon become a reality.

Forbairt na Dromada Teo is a community social enterprise organisation based in the Iveragh Gaeltacht.

It's working towards buying the Inny Tavern Bar and Foodstore, which has been on the market for over two years.

They intent to turn the facility in a community-owned establishment to serve as a social hub even though it may not be a commercial viable business.

Bainisteoir of Forbairt na Dromada, Eimear Ní Mhurchú, says the business became an essential part of the community since opened in October 1989:

Forbairt na Dromada has raised enough for a deposit and have also obtained a bank loan.

The organisation has now started a GoFundMe to raise €100,000.

Sean Farley, chairperson of Forbairt na Dromoda, says public support is amazing so far:

Details of the Go Fund Me campaign can be found here.

 

