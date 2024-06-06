Kerry’s county registrar urges people to bring ID with them to polling stations

Kerry’s county registrar says people may be asked to show ID at polling stations tomorrow.

Voting in the European and local elections gets underway at 7am tomorrow and polling stations will remain open until 10pm.

County registrar Pádraig Burke says people will need to bring a form of ID with them that has a photograph, and if possible bring their polling information card too.

Mr Burke says people shouldn’t be offended if they do get asked to produce ID before being allowed to cast their vote:

County registrar Pádraig Burke says anyone that didn’t receive a polling information card can still go to their usual polling station and their vote should be available to them.

If anyone is unsure if they are registered to vote, Kerry County Council will operate a freephone number from 7am to 10pm tomorrow to answer queries.

It can be contacted on 1800 245 380.

You can also check the register if you are unsure whether you are registered to vote.