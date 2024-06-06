Advertisement
News

Kerry’s county registrar urges people to bring ID with them to polling stations

Jun 6, 2024 13:28 By radiokerrynews
Kerry’s county registrar urges people to bring ID with them to polling stations
Share this article

Kerry’s county registrar says people may be asked to show ID at polling stations tomorrow.

Voting in the European and local elections gets underway at 7am tomorrow and polling stations will remain open until 10pm.

County registrar Pádraig Burke says people will need to bring a form of ID with them that has a photograph, and if possible bring their polling information card too.

Advertisement

Mr Burke says people shouldn’t be offended if they do get asked to produce ID before being allowed to cast their vote:

 

Advertisement

County registrar Pádraig Burke says anyone that didn’t receive a polling information card can still go to their usual polling station and their vote should be available to them.

If anyone is unsure if they are registered to vote, Kerry County Council will operate a freephone number from 7am to 10pm tomorrow to answer queries.

It can be contacted on 1800 245 380.

Advertisement

You can also check the register if you are unsure whether you are registered to vote.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Killarney meeting hears opposition to 224-unit housing development
Advertisement
Kerry TD urges people to be careful of online disinformation during broadcast moratorium
Interest rate reduction and increased competition welcome news for mortgage holders
Advertisement

Recommended

Thursday Community Games Preview
St Brendans Crowned Division 2 Hurling Champions
Munster Momentum Crucial In URC Challenge
Frisch Returns As Munster Make 3 Changes For Quarter Final
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus