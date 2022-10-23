Advertisement
Kerry’s contactless parking meters will accept Google, Apple and Revolut payment in coming weeks

Oct 23, 2022 12:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry's contactless parking meters will accept Google, Apple and Revolut payment in coming weeks
It’s expected that contactless parking meters in Kerry will accept payments via Google, Apple and Revolut by the end of November.

Kerry County Council says the newly installed parking meters are equipped to accept such payments, but the features hasn’t yet been activated.

The operator needs to get EU Mastercard and Visa certification; these meters currently accept debit or credit cards or cash payments.

Following a query from Mayor of Tralee councillor Mikey Sheehy, the council confirmed the date for such contactless payments has been delayed; it was expected to be rolled out this month.

It’s expected smart payments via phone or watch through Google, Apple and Revolut will now be in place by the end of November.

