A Kerryman has won the Technology and Data Science professional of the year, at the Lincoln Early Career Awards.

Aidan O’Carroll, who is the CEO & Founder of Avalanche Designs, picked up the award in Dublin this week.

The Awards recognise the work and achievements of young Irish professionals , under 35, across multiple industries.

The Ballyduff man was recognised in the field of technology and data science.

Mr O'Carroll says he was delighted with the win.