Kerryman Ronan Murray has been elected President of Cork Chamber.

Originally from St Brendan’s Park in Tralee, he’s a Partner at EY Ireland in Cork.

Ronan Murray has been an active member of Cork Chamber since 2011, and has served as Vice President for the past two years.

He was elected President of Cork Chamber of Commerce at the organisation’s AGM last night.

Son of the late Christy and Sheila Murray, Ronan is married to Aideen, and they have two daughters, Annabelle and Nina.