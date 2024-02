Kerry Writers’ Museum held an event this afternoon to pay tribute to a Kerry writer.

Maurice Walsh was remembered on the 60th anniversary of his passing.

The Ballydonoghue native was one of Ireland’s most popular novelists in the mid 20th century.

He’s best remembered for his short story The Quiet Man and novels, The Key Above the Door and Blackcock’s feather.

The gathering celebrated Mr. Walsh’s contributions to literature.