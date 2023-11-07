Kerry woman to be inducted into the Order of Inisfallen

A Beaufort woman has been inducted into the Order of Inisfallen – the highest honour given by the town of Killarney.

Margaret O’Donoghue of The Gleneagle Group has been to the forefront of the tourism industry throughout her life.

She and her husband Maurice developed The Gleneagle Hotel, which had been bought by Maurice’s parents, into an all-inclusive holiday destination.

The O’Donoghue family continued to develop the hotel and it's now one of Ireland’s largest and most popular hotel groups; the Gleneagle Group includes the Gleneagle INEC Arena as well as the Brehon Hotel, Scott’s Hotel, The Maritime Hotel in Bantry and a number of other key tourism properties.

Margaret O’Donoghue will be honoured at a reception in Muckross House on December 11th.