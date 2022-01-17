Advertisement
Kerry woman says man masturbating during Ashling Murphy online vigil shocking

Jan 17, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry woman says a man masturbating during a vigil for Ashling Murphy was disturbing and shocking.

Dr Aoife Granville was playing music during the online event which was held to honour Ashling’s memory; she had known Ashling through their mutual connection with Irish music.

There were up to 100 people watching the event on Zoom.

Dr Granville, who’s from Dingle, says a man appeared during the vigil and began masturbating.

She says he logged in under different names, which made it difficult for the organisers to remove him.

