Kerry woman says man masturbating during Ashling Murphy online vigil shocking

A Kerry woman says a man masturbating during a vigil for Ashling Murphy was disturbing and shocking.

Dr Aoife Granville was playing music during the online event which was held to honour Ashling’s memory; she had known Ashling through their mutual connection with Irish music.

There were up to 100 people watching the event on Zoom.

Dr Granville, who’s from Dingle, says a man appeared during the vigil and began masturbating.

She says he logged in under different names, which made it difficult for the organisers to remove him.