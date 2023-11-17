Kerry woman jailed for grooming and defiling boy

A Kerry woman who groomed and defiled a teenage boy has been jailed for one year.

43-year-old Pamela Lonergan of Treanmanagh, Glenbeigh was sentenced to one year in jail on four counts of defilement –for having sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 17.

The sentencing took place in Cork Circuit Criminal Court before Judge Colin Daly.

Pamela Lonergan was 26-years-old when she began to groom the then 14-year-old boy.

She defiled the teenager two years later.

The Irish Examiner reports that the victim contemplated suicide at one stage.

Judge Daly imposed a sentence of one year and eight months, with the last eight months suspended.

Defence barrister Emmet Boyle said Ms Lonergan accepted responsibility and expressed this in front of her Jehovah’s Witnesses community and that she apologised to the complainant.

The court heard she controlled the boy through a pattern of hot/cold communication and aggression.

The victim said he finally got the courage to break ties with her when he was 20 but that he’d become addicted to alcohol and pornography.

He finally reported the abuse when he was 29.

Anyone affected by issues raised in this story this can contact the Samaritans on 116 123, Pieta House on 1800 247 247 or by texting HELP to 51444.