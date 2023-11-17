Advertisement
News

Kerry woman jailed for grooming and defiling boy

Nov 17, 2023 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry woman jailed for grooming and defiling boy
Photo: Pixabay
Share this article

A Kerry woman who groomed and defiled a teenage boy has been jailed for one year.

43-year-old Pamela Lonergan of Treanmanagh, Glenbeigh was sentenced to one year in jail on four counts of defilement –for having sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 17.

The sentencing took place in Cork Circuit Criminal Court before Judge Colin Daly.

Advertisement

Pamela Lonergan was 26-years-old when she began to groom the then 14-year-old boy.

She defiled the teenager two years later.

The Irish Examiner reports that the victim contemplated suicide at one stage.

Advertisement

Judge Daly imposed a sentence of one year and eight months, with the last eight months suspended.

Defence barrister Emmet Boyle said Ms Lonergan accepted responsibility and expressed this in front of her Jehovah’s Witnesses community and that she apologised to the complainant.

The court heard she controlled the boy through a pattern of hot/cold communication and aggression.

Advertisement

The victim said he finally got the courage to break ties with her when he was 20 but that he’d become addicted to alcohol and pornography.

He finally reported the abuse when he was 29.

Anyone affected by  issues raised in this story this can contact the Samaritans on 116 123, Pieta House on 1800 247 247 or by texting HELP to 51444.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tralee man says six year waiting list to see eye specialist at CUH is scandalous
Advertisement
Kerry TD says cost of refurbishing courthouse "small money" compared to building new one
Circular Bioeconomy Cluster South-West heading up new all-Ireland project
Advertisement

Recommended

Bogey drops Lowry to five-under-par
Tralee man says six year waiting list to see eye specialist at CUH is scandalous
4 changes for Munster
10 points deduction for Everton
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus