Kerry woman appointed to Physiotherapists Registration Board

Oct 9, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry woman appointed to Physiotherapists Registration Board
A Kerry woman has been appointed to the Physiotherapists Registration Board.

Corinne Evans, who has 25 years’ experience, practices in Tralee, as well as lecturing part-time at MTU Kerry.

The Physiotherapists Registration Board is part of CORU, Ireland's multi-profession health regulator.

It maintains a register of members of the profession, and is responsible for a code of professional conduct and ethics.

Following her election by members of the profession, Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly appointed Corinne Evans to the Physiotherapists Registration Board until 2025.

