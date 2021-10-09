Kerry woman appointed to Physiotherapists Registration Board

A Kerry woman has been appointed to the Physiotherapists Registration Board.

Corinne Evans, who has 25 years’ experience, practices in Tralee, as well as lecturing part-time at MTU Kerry.

The Physiotherapists Registration Board is part of CORU, Ireland's multi-profession health regulator.

Advertisement

It maintains a register of members of the profession, and is responsible for a code of professional conduct and ethics.

Following her election by members of the profession, Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly appointed Corinne Evans to the Physiotherapists Registration Board until 2025.