Kerry weather station had highest number of very wet days in December

Valentia Observatory recorded the most very wet days of any weather station in December.

According to Met Éireann’s weather statement for December, Valentia recorded five very wet days during the month; these are days with 10 or more millimetres of rainfall.

Rainfall at the south Kerry weather station was slightly below its long-term average for December, but 32 millimetres of rain fell on New Year’s Eve alone.

December was slightly warmer than usual in Valentia, but the weather station recorded just 34 hours of sunshine all month.

Valentia Observatory recorded its highest December temperature of 14 degrees towards the start of the month, and its low of -1 degrees in the middle of the month.