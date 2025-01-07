Advertisement
Valentia Observatory was wettest weather station in Ireland last year

Jan 7, 2025 17:44 By radiokerrynews
Valentia Observatory was wettest weather station in Ireland last year
The Valentia Observatory in South Kerry had the most rainfall of any Met Éireann station in the country last year.

The national meteorological service recorded 165.23 cm , or 65 inches, of rain in Valentia in the entirety of 2024; 106% of its long-term average.

In total, there were 1,221 hours of sunshine in Valentia Observatory, with the average temperature in the South Kerry weather station being 0.5 degrees above its norm.

The year also brought notable weather events, including Storm Kathleen in April and Storm Darragh in December, which delivered the year's strongest winds.

Nationwide, the first half of 2024 was generally wetter, while the second half was drier with more frequent high-pressure conditions.

