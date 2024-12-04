Advertisement
Valentia Observatory records highest seasonal rainfall in Ireland in Autumn

Dec 4, 2024 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Valentia Observatory records highest seasonal rainfall in Ireland in Autumn
Kerry recorded the highest rainfall nationwide this autumn.

That’s according to Met Éireann’s seasonal weather report, which shows 102% of its long term average rain (LTA) fell in the county during period.

In September, October and November 483.1mm of rain was recorded at Valentia Observatory.

52 wet days – where over 1mm of rain fell – were recorded; while 16 very wet days – over 10mm of rain - were recorded in the county.

The figures show 248 hours of sunshine were recorded at the South Kerry weather station, while the temperature was 0.7 degrees higher than its LTA.

