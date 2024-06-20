Kerry UN veterans honoured for peace-keeping in Congo

Three Kerry United Nations veterans were honoured for peace-keeping in Congo in Africa in the 1960s.

Presentations were made to Killarney man Matt Murphy (served HQ 32nd Battalion Military Police), Tralee native Paddy Flynn ( 32nd Bn and 37th BN.) and Tom Twomey (36th Bn. and 38th Bn) from Castleisland - surviving ONUC Congo Kerry members on the 60th anniversary of the ending of UN peace-keeping operations in Congo. (Operation des Nations Unies au Congo).

Awards were also presented to family members of deceased Kerry and West Limerick Congo soldiers –

Kathleen Quinn (Abbeyfeale) for her husband Tadgh Quinn of the 35th Batallion and 39th Bn.

Dick Fitzgerald (Killarney) for his father Sergeant John Fitzgerald - 37th Bn.

John Geoghan (Athea) for his father Corporal John Geoghan -36th Bn

and to Cynthia Kelly (Listowel) for her Uncle Sgt. Noel Brick - 32nd Bn.

A presentation was also made to the secretary of ONE (Óglaigh Náisiúnta na hÉireann/ Organisation of National Ex-Service Personnel) Thomas Ashe Branch Kerry, Michael Guerin, for services and military history research in the county.