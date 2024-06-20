Advertisement
Kerry UN veterans honoured for peace-keeping in Congo

Jun 20, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Kerry UN veterans honoured for peace-keeping in Congo
Three Kerry United Nations veterans were honoured for peace-keeping in Congo in Africa in the 1960s.

Presentations were made to Killarney man Matt Murphy (served HQ 32nd Battalion Military Police), Tralee native Paddy Flynn ( 32nd Bn and 37th BN.) and Tom Twomey (36th Bn. and 38th Bn) from Castleisland - surviving ONUC Congo Kerry members  on the 60th anniversary of the ending of UN peace-keeping operations in Congo. (Operation des Nations Unies au Congo).

Awards were also presented to family members of deceased Kerry and West Limerick Congo soldiers

Kathleen Quinn (Abbeyfeale) for her husband Tadgh Quinn of the 35th Batallion and 39th Bn.

Dick Fitzgerald (Killarney) for his father Sergeant John Fitzgerald - 37th Bn.

John Geoghan (Athea) for his father Corporal John Geoghan -36th Bn

and to Cynthia Kelly (Listowel) for her Uncle Sgt. Noel Brick - 32nd Bn.

A presentation was also made to the secretary of  ONE  (Óglaigh Náisiúnta na hÉireann/ Organisation of National Ex-Service Personnel) Thomas Ashe Branch Kerry, Michael Guerin, for services and military history research in the county.

