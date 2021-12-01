Kerry union rep says no indication yet if schools will be open or closed in January

A Kerry teaching union rep says she’s been given no indication yet if schools will be open or closed in January.

Irish National Teachers’ Organisation representative for Kerry and Limerick Anne Horan was speaking about a new guideline which came into effect this morning.

She says the union is supportive of the new measure, which sees children in third class and above having to wear a mask to school.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the target was to get to Christmas first and then re-evaluate the next semester.

Anne Horan says she’s hopeful current measures will bring about a reduction in COVID numbers, but public health officials will make the final call on whether schools reopen in January.