Kerry tourism welcomes US announcements it's lifting travel restrictions.

Sep 21, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Pixabay
A Kerry coach operator says the tourism and hospitality sectors in Kerry are welcoming the US announcement it's lifting travel restrictions.

However, Denis Greene of Kingdom Coaches notes some US tourists have been back in Ireland a few weeks.

Mr Greene believes next year will be better, but feels air access into Ireland will be an issue.

He says the staffing problem in hospitality is very evident across the island of Ireland in recent weeks, with many businesses or attractions closed or operating at limited capacity.

 

