Ireland was promoted to 27 German, Austrian and Swiss tour operators at a Tourism Ireland workshop in Frankfurt, which was organised in partnership with VisitBritain.

Thirty-two tourism companies from Ireland including Sneem Hotel, The Gleneagle Group and The Lake Hotel met with tour operators who bring valuable tourists to Ireland each year or who’re considering programming Ireland for the first time.

Around 860 meetings were conducted at the workshop, which was followed by a networking session providing an opportunity for businesses from Ireland to showcase and sell their products and services, as the tour operators sign contracts for 2025 and beyond.

Advertisement

Tourism Ireland and its partners from Ireland reminded the German, Austrian and Swiss travel professionals about the many great things for their clients to see and do in Ireland.

Nadine Lehmann, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for Germany, said: “We were delighted to partner with VisitBritain to bring together these key travel professionals from Germany, Austria and Switzerland, to do business with our partners from Ireland. Our aim was to connect our partners with the influential tour operators who bring valuable tourists to Ireland and who are now contracting for 2025 and beyond.”