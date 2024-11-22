Advertisement
News

Kerry tourism businesses join Tourism Ireland’s B2B workshop for German, Swiss and Austrian tour operators

Nov 22, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry tourism businesses join Tourism Ireland’s B2B workshop for German, Swiss and Austrian tour operators
PIC SHOWS: Tourism businesses from Ireland at Tourism Ireland’s B2B workshop in Frankfurt this week, with Aislinn O Driscoll, Fáilte Ireland (back row, fifth right); Nadine Lehmann (front row, left); Denise Quinn (front row, right); and Monika Wöermann (front row, second right), all Tourism Ireland. Pic – Tourism Ireland
Share this article

Ireland was promoted to 27 German, Austrian and Swiss tour operators at a Tourism Ireland workshop in Frankfurt, which was organised in partnership with VisitBritain.

Thirty-two tourism companies from Ireland including Sneem Hotel, The Gleneagle Group and The Lake Hotel met with tour operators who bring valuable tourists to Ireland each year or who’re considering programming Ireland for the first time.

Around 860 meetings were conducted at the workshop, which was followed by a networking session providing an opportunity for businesses from Ireland to showcase and sell their products and services, as the tour operators sign contracts for 2025 and beyond.

Advertisement

Tourism Ireland and its partners from Ireland reminded the German, Austrian and Swiss travel professionals about the many great things for their clients to see and do in Ireland.

Nadine Lehmann, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for Germany, said: “We were delighted to partner with VisitBritain to bring together these key travel professionals from Germany, Austria and Switzerland, to do business with our partners from Ireland. Our aim was to connect our partners with the influential tour operators who bring valuable tourists to Ireland and who are now contracting for 2025 and beyond.”

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry County Council urging public to prepare for hazardous conditions as Storm Bert hits
Advertisement
Kerry Co-op chair says dairy sale secures best deal to end milk price arbitration
Scientific history being made in MTU Kerry today
Advertisement

Recommended

Storm Bert forces cancellation of Christmas in Killarney Festival parade
MTU partners with Cork-based software company
Kerry among most popular Airbnb winter staycation destinations
Kerry Co-op chair says dairy sale secures best deal to end milk price arbitration
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus