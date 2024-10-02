Advertisement
Kerry tops DRS scheme in Lidl Ireland Stores

Oct 2, 2024 13:36 By radiokerrynews
Lidl becomes first retailer in Ireland to hit 100 million DRS returns.
Kerry has been named as one of the top counties for the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS).

The news comes as Lidl Ireland have announced that it has become the first retailer to hit 100 million returns across its 180 stores throughout the country.

Since the official launch of the scheme on the 1st February, Lidl Ireland has processed more than 3 million eligible bottles and cans across its seven stores in Kerry, and returned more than €530,000 in deposits to Kerry customers.

Topping the leaderboard for DRS recycling is Lidl’s Killarney store, which has processed more than 610,000 units, whilst Tralee Edward Street and Listowel stores complete the top three.

 

