Kerry will, from this week, be split into two divisions for community engagement policing by An Garda Síochána.

The delivery of policing by An Garda Síochána is done through four functional areas; community engagement, crime, performance assurance, and business services.

Community policing aims to provide people in an area with their own dedicated Garda, who works with residents, local representatives, and local groups, to prevent crime in those areas.

The county of Kerry had been served as one area for community policing, but from 16th January, Kerry will be broken into two community engagement functional areas.

This will mean the addition of a second Community Engagement Superintendent for Kerry, with Superintendent Dave Callaghan in Kerry North and Superintendent John Ryan for Kerry South.

Fianna Fáil Killarney councillor Niall Kelleher says it’s vital people in Killarney will have a direct contact with a Superintendent for that part of Kerry.