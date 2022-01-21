Kerry thalidomide survivors welcome Health Minister's change of mind

Kerry thalidomide survivors have welcomed the handbrake turn by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly in his decision to meet with them.

Thalidomide was a drug used to treat morning sickness in pregnancy but it caused damage to babies, causing them to be born without limbs or with foreshortened limbs, as well as other impairments and injuries.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly had previously said it wasn't appropriate to meet with the Irish Thalidomide Association because there were a number of outstanding court cases on the matter.

In a parliamentary question last night, he said he would meet the association. Jacqui Browne is one of about 50 thalidomide survivors.

She says that while an agreement to a meeting is appreciated, she won't get her hopes up until she sees action from the Minister.