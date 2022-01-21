Advertisement
News

Kerry thalidomide survivors welcome Health Minister's change of mind

Jan 21, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Kerry thalidomide survivors welcome Health Minister's change of mind Kerry thalidomide survivors welcome Health Minister's change of mind
Share this article

Kerry thalidomide survivors have welcomed the handbrake turn by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly in his decision to meet with them.

Thalidomide was a drug used to treat morning sickness in pregnancy but it caused damage to babies, causing them to be born without limbs or with foreshortened limbs, as well as other impairments and injuries.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly had previously said it wasn't appropriate to meet with the Irish Thalidomide Association because there were a number of outstanding court cases on the matter.

Advertisement

In a parliamentary question last night, he said he would meet the association. Jacqui Browne is one of about 50 thalidomide survivors.

She says that while an agreement to a meeting is appreciated, she won't get her hopes up until she sees action from the Minister.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus