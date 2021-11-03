Kerry teenager charged with stabbing man several times

A teenager who is accused of stabbing a man several times in Killarney has been remanded to Oberstown Detention Centre.

He is due to appear via video link in Tralee District Court later today.

The 17-year-old appeared before Killarney District Court yesterday charged with assaulting a man causing him harm on October 29th last. Detective Garda Ian Kelly said the teenager made no reply when charged on Monday.

The court heard it is alleged the man suffered several stab wounds to his back and ear, a punctured lung and perforation to one kidney. The boy's solicitor, John Galvin, said no application was being made for bail; an application for legal aid was granted.

Judge David Waters remanded the teen in custody to the Oberstown Children Detention Centre in Dublin. The judge said he needed to get a firm idea of the nature of the harm caused and asked Gardaí for a preliminary report to be prepared.

The boy is due to appear via video link in Tralee District Court today when Judge Waters may make a decision on jurisdiction on hearing the case.