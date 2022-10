Kerry TD Norma Foley, welcomes additional student grant payments and fee reductions for Third Level students.

Students in receipt of maintenance will receive an additional €679 on December 16th.

All free fees eligible students who paid this year’s fees in full will receive a refund of €1000 from their institution.

Students eligible for a 50% student contribution grant support from SUSI will receive a €500 credit.

January 2023 will see a 10 to 14% increase in student grants.