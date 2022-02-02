Kerry TD wants improved transport services so people can avail of new greenway

A Kerry TD wants improved transport services so more people can avail of the Tralee-Fenit Greenway.

Fine Gael deputy Brendan Griffin asked the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan for plans around additional services on the Tralee to Killarney rail line.

The Keel TD says the rail line can accommodate those commuting for work, along with facilitating those in Killarney who wish to travel to the new greenway.

The Tralee-Fenit Greenway is due to open this year.

Additionally, he says improved rail services can also make Killarney National Park more accessible for those in the Greater Tralee area.

Minister Ryan says the National Transport Authority decides on day-to-day operations and he forward Deputy Griffin’s query to it.

