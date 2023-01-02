Kerry TD says violence at Killarney direct provision centre is worrying

A Kerry TD says last night’s violence in Killarney is very worrying.

Four men were stabbed and two others arrested after a fight broke out on the property of the Hotel Killarney on the Cork Road at around 8.15pm.

The two men arrested, who’re in their 30s, are being questioned at Killarney Garda Station.

Gardaí say none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Hotel Killarney on the Cork Road, is in the Park Road area of the town, and is a direct provision centre.

Gardaí say close to 400 people are living there; the hotel also hosted refugees in the past.

Independent deputy Michael Healy-Rae says last night’s violence underlines his concerns about the numbers living in one accommodation centre for those seeking asylum.

Deputy Healy-Rae says he raised this and the numbers seeking asylum in Ireland with Justice Minister Helen McEntee before she went on maternity leave in November.