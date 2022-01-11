Advertisement
Kerry TD says there must be system where Gardaí can investigate crimes while maintaining citizens' rights

Jan 11, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD says there must be system where Gardaí can investigate crimes while maintaining citizens' rights
Deputy Pa Daly, Sinn Féin. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry TD says there must be a system where there are checks and balances to ensure gardaí can investigate crimes while maintaining the rights of all citizens.

Sinn Féin TD for Kerry and spokesperson on equality, inclusion and law reform, Pa Daly made the comments, following the Crimes and Confessions documentary which was broadcast on RTÉ last night.

The Crimes and Confessions documentary looks at three miscarriages of justice cases from the 1970s and 1980s.

Last night's programme focused on the case of Una Lynskey and the events surrounding her abduction, murder, and the subsequent murder and imprisonment of local men gardaí had wrongly held responsible for her death.

The Kerry Babies case from the 1980s will feature in the coming weeks.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says questions remain over the actions of gardaí in the Kerry Babies case, adding a full explanation has never been given, as to how several members of the same family, in different rooms in the same garda station, came to sign statements confessing to the murder of a baby, when that could not have been true.

The family later withdrew these confessions. The State and An Garda Síochána have since apologised to the wrongfully-accused family.

He says to ensure such incidents are never repeated, proper implementation of the Commission on the Future of Policing recommendations must be undertaken:

