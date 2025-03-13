Kerry TD says possible visit of US vice president could result in infrastructure upgrades

A Kerry TD says he’d love if the vice president of the United States visited this county.

The Taoiseach attended a breakfast with JD Vance yesterday and mentioned a trip the vice president took in 2023 where he visited the Ring of Kerry.

Taoiseach Mícheál Martin told vice presidKerry TD says possible visit of US vice president could result in infrstructure upgrades ent Vance that he’d love to welcome him back to Ireland again.

Fianna Fáil TD Michael Cahill says if the US vice president visited Kerry it would provide a great opportunity for the county.

He says it could result in much-needed upgrades to infrastructure: