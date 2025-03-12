Advertisement
Ring of Kerry mentioned at breakfast with US Vice President in Washington

Mar 12, 2025 17:23 By radiokerrynews
Ring of Kerry mentioned at breakfast with US Vice President in Washington
Drone Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan
The Taoiseach mentioned the Ring of Kerry at his breakfast with the US Vice President earlier today.

JD Vance told Micheál Martin about his visit to Ireland in 2023, and the Taoiseach invited Mr Vance to visit Ireland again.

This was how Kerry was mentioned in the breakfast room of the Vice President's residence on the grounds of the US Naval Observatory.

The Taoiseach said to JD Vance, "You visited the Ring of Kerry and Skibbereen, home of our Olympic champions, as I explained to the vice president, Cashel, and Dublin and you tasted the delights, I believe, of the English Market in Cork as well, and I'd love to bring you back there, in particular. We would be honoured and delighted you both back to our shores before too long. Mr Vice President, I know you're partial to a game of golf. We have some exceptional courses in Ireland, one of which [is] in a remote and beautiful part of Ireland - Doonbeg."

 

