Advertisement
News

Kerry TD says opening of Macroom bypass is important day for the county

Dec 9, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD says opening of Macroom bypass is important day for the county Kerry TD says opening of Macroom bypass is important day for the county
Share this article

The opening of the Macroom Bypass today is massively important for the county of Kerry.

That’s the view of Kerry Fine Gael TD and Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin.

He was speaking as the first eight-kilometre section of the new bypass is opened today, meaning people will be able to bypass the town from a temporary roundabout at Carrigaphooca on the west, to Coolcower roundabout on the east of the town, from about 2 o'clock this afternoon.

Advertisement

An opening ceremony for the new section of the bypass took place this morning, featuring vintage cars and the Taoiseach.

Deputy Brendan Griffin says it will make a huge difference to people in Kerry travelling to Cork for appointments and for work.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus