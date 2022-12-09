Kerry TD says opening of Macroom bypass is important day for the county

The opening of the Macroom Bypass today is massively important for the county of Kerry.

That’s the view of Kerry Fine Gael TD and Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin.

He was speaking as the first eight-kilometre section of the new bypass is opened today, meaning people will be able to bypass the town from a temporary roundabout at Carrigaphooca on the west, to Coolcower roundabout on the east of the town, from about 2 o'clock this afternoon.

An opening ceremony for the new section of the bypass took place this morning, featuring vintage cars and the Taoiseach.

Deputy Brendan Griffin says it will make a huge difference to people in Kerry travelling to Cork for appointments and for work.