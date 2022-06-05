Advertisement
News

Kerry TD says national school will have teacher/pupil ratio of 35:1 unless Minister intervenes

Jun 5, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD says national school will have teacher/pupil ratio of 35:1 unless Minister intervenes Kerry TD says national school will have teacher/pupil ratio of 35:1 unless Minister intervenes
Deputy Pa Daly, Sinn Féin. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

Classes in a Kerry school will have a teacher to pupil ratio of 35:1 next year unless the Minister for Education intervenes.

That’s according to Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly, who is calling on Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley to help Ballyduff National School retain its current number of teachers.

Deputy Daly says Ballyduff National School missed the threshold to retain its five teachers by one pupil, with 107 students enrolled last September.

Advertisement

The Sinn Féin TD claims the school had a reduced enrolment last year due to COVID-19, while some Ukrainian families in the area will be looking to enrol their children there.

He’s urging Minister Foley to ensure the school can retain its five teachers based on their projected enrolment for this coming school year.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus