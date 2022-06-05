Kerry TD says national school will have teacher/pupil ratio of 35:1 unless Minister intervenes

Classes in a Kerry school will have a teacher to pupil ratio of 35:1 next year unless the Minister for Education intervenes.

That’s according to Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly, who is calling on Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley to help Ballyduff National School retain its current number of teachers.

Deputy Daly says Ballyduff National School missed the threshold to retain its five teachers by one pupil, with 107 students enrolled last September.

The Sinn Féin TD claims the school had a reduced enrolment last year due to COVID-19, while some Ukrainian families in the area will be looking to enrol their children there.

He’s urging Minister Foley to ensure the school can retain its five teachers based on their projected enrolment for this coming school year.