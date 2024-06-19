A Kerry TD says the majority of measures in the EU’s Asylum and Migration Pact are not in Ireland’s interests.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice and TD for Kerry, Pa Daly outlined to the Dáil why his party would vote against the bill later this evening.

At the end of March, the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee announced the government would support opting-in to the EU’s Asylum and Migration Pact.

If it passes, the state will be obliged to increase the number of staff tasked with processing asylum applications, build new accommodation centres, enhance border security, increase the collection of fingerprints, and sign up to the Eurodac fingerprint database.

Speaking in the Dáil chamber, Deputy Daly said Ireland is unique because we have just one land border, cannot be reached easily by small boats and have a history of emigration and solidarity with the third world: