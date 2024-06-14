Advertisement
News

Kerry TD urges serious investment in restorative justice

Jun 14, 2024 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD urges serious investment in restorative justice
Deputy Pa Daly, Sinn Féin. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

A Kerry TD has urged the government to put serious investment and support into restorative justice.

Restorative justice enables victims of crime to communicate with an offender or alleged offender, through a third party, to address and repair the harm done by the crime through dialogue.

Restorative Justice began in its current form in Ireland in 2009, when the National Commission on Restorative Justice expressed the view in a report to the Minister for Justice and Equality that victims, offenders, their families and their communities could all benefit from a restorative approach to criminal behaviour.

Advertisement

Research by Dr Ian Marder from Maynooth University shows restorative justice was referred in just 1% of criminal cases in 2019, and referral figures for 2023 remain at this low level.

Sinn Féin’s justice spokesperson and Kerry TD Pa Daly, says the government should engage with his party’s proposals, which would promote the use of restorative justice by giving a clearer legislative framework.

Deputy Daly moved the Criminal Justice (Promotion of Restorative Justice) (Amendment) Bill 2023, along with Sinn Féin colleagues and with the help of Dr. Marder, which aimed to provide this framework to promote restorative justice.

Advertisement

Deputy Daly says with prison overcrowding a concern, the high victim satisfaction from restorative justice initiatives should influence the need for serious investment and support.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

123 patients on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry so far this week
Advertisement
€90 tickets for Rose of Tralee selection nights go on sale Monday
Managing Director of Cork Airport appointed chair of Irish Tourism Industry Confederation
Advertisement

Recommended

Newly elected Ireland South MEPs looking forward to getting started as all seats in constituency now filled
Managing Director of Cork Airport appointed chair of Irish Tourism Industry Confederation
€90 tickets for Rose of Tralee selection nights go on sale Monday
Muckross House trustee chair says running of landmark Killarney property is template for other heritage sites
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus